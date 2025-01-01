Menu
2024 GMC Sierra 3500HD Pro 4D Crew Cab

10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Dark Walnut/Slate w/Cloth Seat Trim.

This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.

With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.

Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.
Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.
Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.
Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.
Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.

Onyx Black 2024 GMC Sierra 3500HD Pro 4D Crew Cab Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

We utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.

We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

$58,974 + taxes & licensing

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

132,000 KM

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
132,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49SEY5RF391402

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

