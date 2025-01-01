$58,498+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$58,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 27,297 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD.Modern Steel Metallic 2024 Honda Pilot Touring 4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 10-Speed Automatic AWDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where it's all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.
