2024 Honda Pilot Touring 4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 10-Speed Automatic AWD. Modern Steel Metallic. This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history.

2024 Honda Pilot

27,297 KM

$58,498

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Pilot

Touring

12935342

2024 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$58,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,297KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYG1H7XRB501305

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 27,297 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.Modern Steel Metallic 2024 Honda Pilot Touring 4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 10-Speed Automatic AWDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where it's all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

2024 Honda Pilot