$30,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Hyundai Tucson
- LEATHER|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP
2024 Hyundai Tucson
- LEATHER|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2
416-766-6226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCDE2RU322336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc
2022 Genesis G70 2.0T AWD - SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP 72,000 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4 - PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT 156,000 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD - LEATHER|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|PUSHSTART 118,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Monaco Motorcars Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc
112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Monaco Motorcars Inc
416-766-6226
2024 Hyundai Tucson