2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD, 220 Amp Alternator, 2nd-Row Manual Window Shades, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 506 Watt Amplifier, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/D Digital Display Rearview Mirror, Active Noise Control System, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Automatic Headlamp Levelling System, Black Appearance Package, Capri Leatherette Seats w/Perforated Inserts, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Dual-Pane CommandView Sunroof, Front/Rear Doors & Liftgate w/Passive Entry, Gloss Black Exterior Accents, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Integrated Off-Road Camera, Intersection Collision Assist System, Luxury Tech Group II, Memory Steering Column, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Pirelli Brand Tires, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Quick Order Package 23E Limited, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Back-Up Camera Washer, Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, Surround View Camera System, Trailer Hitch Zoom, Trailer Tow Package, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Gloss Black Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

30,018 KM

$51,987

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$51,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,018KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJHBG4RC215020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Wicker Beige/Global Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,018 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 220 Amp Alternator, 2nd-Row Manual Window Shades, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 506 Watt Amplifier, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/D Digital Display Rearview Mirror, Active Noise Control System, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Automatic Headlamp Levelling System, Black Appearance Package, Capri Leatherette Seats w/Perforated Inserts, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Dual-Pane CommandView Sunroof, Front/Rear Doors & Liftgate w/Passive Entry, Gloss Black Exterior Accents, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Integrated Off-Road Camera, Intersection Collision Assist System, Luxury Tech Group II, Memory Steering Column, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Pirelli Brand Tires, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Quick Order Package 23E Limited, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Back-Up Camera Washer, Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, Surround View Camera System, Trailer Hitch Zoom, Trailer Tow Package, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
TIRES: 265/50R20 A/S PERFORMANCE

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
LUXURY TECH GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Integrated Off-Road Camera Surround View Camera System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Front/Rear Doors & Liftgate w/Passive Entry Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop Wireless...
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Full-Size Spare Tire 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 18" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel Automatic Headlamp Levelling System Trailer Hitch Zoom 220 Amp Alternator Class IV...
WICKER BEIGE/GLOBAL BLACK CAPRI LEATHERETTE SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 A/S Performance Pirelli Brand Tires Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum Gloss Black Exterior Accents
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
DUAL-PANE COMMANDVIEW SUNROOF

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
$51,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee