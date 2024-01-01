Menu
Willys 4 Door 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2024 Jeep Wrangler

39,515 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
39,515KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJXDN1RW102069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Willys 4 Door 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW On-/Off-Road

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP
Requires Subscription
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
WILLY'S SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Speed-Sensitive Power Locks 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness Conventional Front Differential Front License Plate Bracket 4-Wheel Drive Sw...
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" PAINTED BLACK (STD)
GVWR: 2 574 KGS (5 675 LBS) (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call Remote Proximity Keyless Entry SiriusXM Satellite Radio 7" In-Cluster Colour Display Universal Garage Door Opener Front Heated Seats Dual-Zone A/C w/Automatic Temperature Control Heate...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

