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Rubicon 392 Final Edition 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392

2024 Jeep Wrangler

3,667 KM

Details Description Features

$89,996

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON 392 FINAL EDITION

Watch This Vehicle
14536926

2024 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON 392 FINAL EDITION

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

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Contact Seller

$89,996

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
3,667KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJXSJ4RW352804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Limited Edition Tuscadero Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Rubicon 392 Final Edition 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
Requires Subscription
SKY 1-TOUCH POWER TOP -inc: Removable Rear Glass Quarter Panels Rear Glass Quarter Panel Storage Bag
Aerial View Display System
LIMITED EDITION TUSCADERO PEARL
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J RUBICON 392 FINAL EDITION -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic 392 Final Edition Centre Hood Decal 392 Final Edition Fender Vent Decal 392 Final Edition Swing Gate Plaqu...
BLACK 392 FINAL EDITION NAPPA LEATHER SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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705-702-XXXX

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705-702-5069

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$89,996

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2024 Jeep Wrangler