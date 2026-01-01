$31,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES S-AWC
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES S-AWC
Location
Barrie Mitsubishi
231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
705-733-9696
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00882
- Mileage 40,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, capability, and value with this pre-loved 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC, now available at Barrie Mitsubishi. Dressed in a classic white exterior, this SUV/Crossover is ready to tackle whatever your daily drives or weekend adventures throw at it. Its versatile design makes it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a dependable and well-equipped vehicle. With only 40,469 kilometers on the odometer, this Outlander is just getting started and offers you an exceptional opportunity to own a modern and capable SUV.
Step inside this 2024 Outlander and experience a comfortable and practical interior designed for your convenience. The gasoline-powered engine is paired with a smooth Variable Transmission, ensuring an efficient and responsive driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the All-Wheel Drive system provides confidence and enhanced traction in various Canadian weather conditions. This 4-door SUV offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a smart and versatile addition to your household.
Here are five standout features that make this 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC a truly compelling option:
- S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control): Experience an elevated level of confidence and control on any road surface, thanks to Mitsubishi's advanced All-Wheel Drive system, designed to optimize traction and handling in all conditions.
- Modern SUV Versatility: With its spacious interior and practical body style, this Outlander is perfectly suited for everything from your daily commute to family road trips, offering comfort and adaptability for every journey.
- Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Enjoy a capable performance that doesn't compromise on efficiency, making this Outlander a smart choice for your everyday driving needs.
- Smooth and Responsive CVT Transmission: The Continuously Variable Transmission delivers a seamless driving experience, optimizing power delivery and fuel economy for a more enjoyable ride.
- Low Kilometers for a 2024 Model: With only 40,469 km driven, this practically new Outlander represents incredible value, offering you years of reliable service and exploration ahead.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Mitsubishi
Email Barrie Mitsubishi
Barrie Mitsubishi
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-733-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-733-9696