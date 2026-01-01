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<p>Discover the perfect blend of style, capability, and value with this pre-loved 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC, now available at Barrie Mitsubishi. Dressed in a classic white exterior, this SUV/Crossover is ready to tackle whatever your daily drives or weekend adventures throw at it. Its versatile design makes it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a dependable and well-equipped vehicle. With only 40,469 kilometers on the odometer, this Outlander is just getting started and offers you an exceptional opportunity to own a modern and capable SUV.</p><p>Step inside this 2024 Outlander and experience a comfortable and practical interior designed for your convenience. The gasoline-powered engine is paired with a smooth Variable Transmission, ensuring an efficient and responsive driving experience. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the All-Wheel Drive system provides confidence and enhanced traction in various Canadian weather conditions. This 4-door SUV offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a smart and versatile addition to your household.</p><p>Here are five standout features that make this 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC a truly compelling option:</p><ul><li><strong>S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control):</strong> Experience an elevated level of confidence and control on any road surface, thanks to Mitsubishis advanced All-Wheel Drive system, designed to optimize traction and handling in all conditions.</li><li><strong>Modern SUV Versatility:</strong> With its spacious interior and practical body style, this Outlander is perfectly suited for everything from your daily commute to family road trips, offering comfort and adaptability for every journey.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine:</strong> Enjoy a capable performance that doesnt compromise on efficiency, making this Outlander a smart choice for your everyday driving needs.</li><li><strong>Smooth and Responsive CVT Transmission:</strong> The Continuously Variable Transmission delivers a seamless driving experience, optimizing power delivery and fuel economy for a more enjoyable ride.</li><li><strong>Low Kilometers for a 2024 Model:</strong> With only 40,469 km driven, this practically new Outlander represents incredible value, offering you years of reliable service and exploration ahead.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

40,469 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle
14517786

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES S-AWC

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

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Contact Seller

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
40,469KM
VIN JA4J4UA89RZ629702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00882
  • Mileage 40,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style, capability, and value with this pre-loved 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC, now available at Barrie Mitsubishi. Dressed in a classic white exterior, this SUV/Crossover is ready to tackle whatever your daily drives or weekend adventures throw at it. Its versatile design makes it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a dependable and well-equipped vehicle. With only 40,469 kilometers on the odometer, this Outlander is just getting started and offers you an exceptional opportunity to own a modern and capable SUV.

Step inside this 2024 Outlander and experience a comfortable and practical interior designed for your convenience. The gasoline-powered engine is paired with a smooth Variable Transmission, ensuring an efficient and responsive driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the All-Wheel Drive system provides confidence and enhanced traction in various Canadian weather conditions. This 4-door SUV offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a smart and versatile addition to your household.

Here are five standout features that make this 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC a truly compelling option:

  • S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control): Experience an elevated level of confidence and control on any road surface, thanks to Mitsubishi's advanced All-Wheel Drive system, designed to optimize traction and handling in all conditions.
  • Modern SUV Versatility: With its spacious interior and practical body style, this Outlander is perfectly suited for everything from your daily commute to family road trips, offering comfort and adaptability for every journey.
  • Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Enjoy a capable performance that doesn't compromise on efficiency, making this Outlander a smart choice for your everyday driving needs.
  • Smooth and Responsive CVT Transmission: The Continuously Variable Transmission delivers a seamless driving experience, optimizing power delivery and fuel economy for a more enjoyable ride.
  • Low Kilometers for a 2024 Model: With only 40,469 km driven, this practically new Outlander represents incredible value, offering you years of reliable service and exploration ahead.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
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$31,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander