Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345

2024 RAM 1500

65 KM

$64,794

+ tax & licensing
2024 RAM 1500

SPORT

11947152

2024 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$64,794

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT0RN102331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Power 8-Way Driver Seat Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop 2nd Row In-Floor Storage ...
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Black Dual Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 87 Litre (23 Gallon) Fuel Tank 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
BLACK CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 RAM 1500