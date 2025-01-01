$69,979+ tax & licensing
2024 RAM 1500
SPORT
2024 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$69,979
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT7RN123919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Power 8-Way Driver Seat Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop 2nd Row In-Floor Storage ...
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH -inc: LED Taillamps
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Under Seat Lighting Twill Film Appliques Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Sport Performance Hood MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Cold...
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Black Dual Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 87 Litre (23 Gallon) Fuel Tank 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
BLACK LEATHER-FACED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Driver Seat Memory Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
2024 RAM 1500