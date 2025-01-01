$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Used
28,301KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT8RN120160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,301 KM
Vehicle Description
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case
Requires Subscription
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
MULTI-FUNCTION TAILGATE -inc: RAMs Head Badge
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black Grille Moustache w/Black Outline Black RAM Grille Badge
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Front collision mitigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head-Up Display LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Sw...
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Premium Overhead Console Under Seat Lighting Twill Film Appliques Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Co...
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Second-Row Heated Seats Wireless Charging Pad Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Black Dual Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 87 Litre (23 Gallon) Fuel Tank
BLACK LEATHER-FACED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Driver Seat Memory Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
