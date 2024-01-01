$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 RAM 2500
Big Horn
2024 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DL9RG296628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 2,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Urethane Shift Knob
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Requires Subscription
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black Wheel Centre Hub Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Gloss Black Nostrils/Mic Black Grille Tires:...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Diesel E...
HEAVY-DUTY SNOWPLOW PREP GROUP -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages 6-Month SiriusXM Radio Service Selectable Tire Fill Alert For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Trailer Tow Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Con...
LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Fog Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto Power Folding Mirrors Footwell Courtesy Lamp GPS Navigation Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert Wheels: 18" x 8" Polished ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
2024 RAM 2500