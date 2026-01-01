Menu
4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation, 8-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/183

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

48,412 KM

$63,966

+ taxes & licensing
2025 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

13504199

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$63,966

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,412KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUCE8XSZ188515

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 48,412 KM

4WD Crew Cab 147" Elevation, 8-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/183

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Tow Hitch

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

