$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 RAM 1500
Rebel
2025 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLP1SN613140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/14.4" DISPLAY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Lower Two Tone Paint
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Billet Silver Metallic
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 3.0L I6 HURRICANE SO TWIN TURBO ESS (STD)
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21W REBEL -inc: Engine: 3.0L I6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Front Passenger Interactive Display Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Proximity Approach/Departure Lamps Ext...
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Floor Console Under Seat Lighting G/T Decal Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control GT Interior Theme MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit Passive Cold End Exhaust Performance Pages
BLACK LEATHER-FACED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Second-Row Heated Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Driver ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 103,291 KM $23,996 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 118,229 KM $30,887 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey SXT 147,336 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2025 RAM 1500