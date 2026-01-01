Menu
Account
Sign In
DEALER DEMONSTRATOR

2025 RAM 1500

10,593 KM

Details Description Features

$62,993

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13474687

2025 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

  1. 13474687
  2. 13474687
  3. 13474687
  4. 13474687
  5. 13474687
  6. 13474687
  7. 13474687
  8. 13474687
  9. 13474687
  10. 13474687
  11. 13474687
  12. 13474687
  13. 13474687
  14. 13474687
  15. 13474687
  16. 13474687
  17. 13474687
  18. 13474687
  19. 13474687
  20. 13474687
  21. 13474687
  22. 13474687
  23. 13474687
  24. 13474687
  25. 13474687
  26. 13474687
  27. 13474687
  28. 13474687
  29. 13474687
  30. 13474687
  31. 13474687
  32. 13474687
  33. 13474687
  34. 13474687
  35. 13474687
Contact Seller

$62,993

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,593KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVPXSN590020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,593 KM

Vehicle Description

DEALER DEMONSTRATOR

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Sport Performance Hood

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
ENGINE: 3.0L I6 HURRICANE SO TWIN TURBO ESS (STD)
BLACK CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21L SPORT -inc: Engine: 3.0L I6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK-PAINTED/BLACK-CLAD (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2025 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Barrie, ON
2025 RAM 1500 SPORT 10,593 KM $62,993 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 90,713 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 214,125 KM $15,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,993

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2025 RAM 1500