New and Used Honda Pilot for Sale in Barrie, ON
Showing 1-50 of 85
2026 Honda Pilot
TrailSport IN-STOCK!
$65,029 + tax & lic
20KM
Green
Cambridge Centre Honda
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Honda Pilot
Touring
$16,995 + tax & lic
131,800KM
White
Target Auto Centre
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2026 Honda Pilot
BLACK ED
$70,086 + tax & lic
CALL
Platinum White Pearl
2026 Honda Pilot
BLACK ED
$70,086 + tax & lic
CALL
Crystal Black Pearl
2026 Honda Pilot
Black Edition AWD
$69,122.40 + tax & lic
4KM
Crystal Black Pearl
2026 Honda Pilot
Touring AWD
$67,622.40 + tax & lic
4KM
Platinum White Pearl
2026 Honda Pilot
TrailSport AWD
$64,372.40 + tax & lic
4KM
Platinum White Pearl
2010 Honda Pilot
Touring, DRIVES GREAT, NO ACCIDENTS, AS IS
$3,495 + tax & lic
286,182KM
Black
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2025 Honda Pilot
TrailSport AWD | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats
$59,995 + tax & lic
21,691KM
Red
2026 Honda Pilot
BLACK ED
$70,086 + tax & lic
50KM
Sonic Grey Pearl
2026 Honda Pilot
BLACK ED
$70,086 + tax & lic
CALL
Crystal Black Pearl
2019 Honda Pilot
Touring 8-Passenger AWD | Leather Seats | Heated Steering
$30,995 + tax & lic
82,387KM
Gray
2023 Honda Pilot
Touring | | Power Liftgate |
$51,995 + tax & lic
46,797KM
Platinum White Pearl
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Orillia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2026 Honda Pilot
TrailSport
$65,336 + tax & lic
CALL
Crystal Black Pearl
2026 Honda Pilot
Touring
$68,586 + tax & lic
CALL
Platinum White Pearl
2025 Honda Pilot
Black Edition AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof
$60,995 + tax & lic
39,419KM
White
2025 Honda Pilot
Touring AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Ventilated Front Seats
$59,995 + tax & lic
42,101KM
Gray
2019 Honda Pilot
EX-L AWD | No Accidents | Sunroof | Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
$24,995 + tax & lic
139,776KM
Gray
2024 Honda Pilot
Sport AWD
$49,198 + tax & lic
44,638KM
Crystal Black Pearl
The Humberview Group
Orangeville, ON
2024 Honda Pilot
Black Edition AWD | One Owner | No Accidents | 360 Camera
$50,995 + tax & lic
101,637KM
Red
2025 Honda Pilot
Black Edition AWD | BOSE AUDIO | REMOTE START |
$61,500 + tax & lic
10,900KM
Sonic Grey Pearl
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Waterloo, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Honda Pilot
EX | Sunroof | Heated Seats | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
Video
$26,950 + tax & lic
117,000KM
White
Autorama
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2024 Honda Pilot
TrailSport AWD | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
$53,495 + tax & lic
43,990KM
Black
2020 Honda Pilot
EX AWD | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More !
$33,988 + tax & lic
82,734KM
Blue
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2024 Honda Pilot
Touring AWD | No accidents | Panoramic Sunroof
$45,495 + tax & lic
127,027KM
Silver
2018 Honda Pilot
Touring 4x4 panoramic roof and extra winter tires with steel rims
$22,995 + tax & lic
176,467KM
Gray
Sherifali Motors Inc.
Waterloo, ON
2025 Honda Pilot
TrailSport Local Trade / One Owner, No Reported Accidents
$58,690 + tax & lic
21,869KM
White
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
Tillsonburg, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Honda Pilot
Touring 9at
$29,899 + tax & lic
139,918KM
Obsidian Blue Pearl
The Humberview Group
Orangeville, ON
2021 Honda Pilot
Touring 8-Passenger AWD
$30,880 + tax & lic
56,541KM
White
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
Mississauga, ON
2017 Honda Pilot
4WD 4dr Touring
$16,995 + tax & lic
258,000KM
Gray
GC Motors
Hamilton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Honda Pilot
Touring AWD | 360 Camera | Leather Seats
$43,995 + tax & lic
130,072KM
Black
2019 Honda Pilot
BLACK EDITION 4WD *37 HONDA SERVICE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$26,995 + tax & lic
174,700KM
Black
Auto Moto of Ontario
Burlington, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Honda Pilot
Touring 7-Passenger AWD
$23,495 + tax & lic
169,906KM
Lunar Silver Metallic
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Scarborough, ON
2021 Honda Pilot
Touring *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-DVD PLAYER*
$38,950 + tax & lic
86,897KM
Black
Quality Car Sales
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Honda Pilot
Navigation| leather Seats | Heated Seats| Auto Sta
$47,495 + tax & lic
92,683KM
Crystal Black Pearl
2026 Honda Pilot
BLACK ED
$70,086 + tax & lic
CALL
Sonic Grey Pearl
2026 Honda Pilot
BLACK ED
$70,086 + tax & lic
CALL
Sonic Grey Pearl
2026 Honda Pilot
TrailSport
$65,336 + tax & lic
CALL
Sonic Grey Pearl
2019 Honda Pilot
EX-L Navi | | Remote Start |
$17,995 + tax & lic
197,350KM
Crystal Black Pearl
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Orillia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2026 Honda Pilot
TrailSport
$65,336 + tax & lic
CALL
Sonic Grey Pearl