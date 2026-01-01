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New and Used Honda Pilot for Sale in Barrie, ON

Showing 1-50 of 85
Used 2023 Honda Pilot Black Edition for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Honda Pilot

Black Edition
$53,990 + tax & lic
26,442KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

New 2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport IN-STOCK! for sale in Cambridge, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

TrailSport IN-STOCK!
$65,029 + tax & lic
20KM
Green
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge, ON

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Used 2015 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in London, ON

2015 Honda Pilot

Touring
$16,995 + tax & lic
131,800KM
White
Target Auto Centre

London, ON

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Used 2025 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Scarborough, ON

2025 Honda Pilot

Touring
$57,987 + tax & lic
35,461KM
Signature Honda

Scarborough, ON

Used 2010 Honda Pilot EX-L for sale in Glencoe, ON

2010 Honda Pilot

EX-L
$6,995 + tax & lic
CALL
Bulldog Motors

Glencoe, ON

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Used 2021 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI
$30,490 + tax & lic
119,852KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Honda Pilot

Touring
$40,490 + tax & lic
65,260KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

New 2026 Honda Pilot BLACK ED for sale in Vaughan, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

BLACK ED
$70,086 + tax & lic
CALL
Platinum White Pearl
Maple Honda

Vaughan, ON

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New 2026 Honda Pilot BLACK ED for sale in Vaughan, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

BLACK ED
$70,086 + tax & lic
CALL
Crystal Black Pearl
Maple Honda

Vaughan, ON

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New 2026 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD
$69,122.40 + tax & lic
4KM
Crystal Black Pearl
Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound, ON

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New 2026 Honda Pilot Touring AWD for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD
$67,622.40 + tax & lic
4KM
Platinum White Pearl
Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound, ON

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New 2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport AWD for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

TrailSport AWD
$64,372.40 + tax & lic
4KM
Platinum White Pearl
Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound, ON

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Used 2010 Honda Pilot Touring, DRIVES GREAT, NO ACCIDENTS, AS IS for sale in London, ON

2010 Honda Pilot

Touring, DRIVES GREAT, NO ACCIDENTS, AS IS
$3,495 + tax & lic
286,182KM
Black
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

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Used 2025 Honda Pilot TrailSport AWD | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats for sale in Cayuga, ON

2025 Honda Pilot

TrailSport AWD | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats
$59,995 + tax & lic
21,691KM
Red
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

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New 2026 Honda Pilot BLACK ED for sale in Vaughan, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

BLACK ED
$70,086 + tax & lic
50KM
Sonic Grey Pearl
Maple Honda

Vaughan, ON

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New 2026 Honda Pilot BLACK ED for sale in Vaughan, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

BLACK ED
$70,086 + tax & lic
CALL
Crystal Black Pearl
Maple Honda

Vaughan, ON

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Used 2024 Honda Pilot Black Edition for sale in Toronto, ON

2024 Honda Pilot

Black Edition
$55,490 + tax & lic
39,396KM
Grey
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Honda Pilot Touring 8-Passenger AWD | Leather Seats | Heated Steering for sale in Cayuga, ON

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 8-Passenger AWD | Leather Seats | Heated Steering
$30,995 + tax & lic
82,387KM
Gray
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

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Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L for sale in Scarborough, ON

2013 Honda Pilot

EX-L
$12,888 + tax & lic
269,000KM
Black
California Classics

Scarborough, ON

Used 2023 Honda Pilot Touring | | Power Liftgate | for sale in Orillia, ON

2023 Honda Pilot

Touring | | Power Liftgate |
$51,995 + tax & lic
46,797KM
Platinum White Pearl
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Orillia, ON

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New 2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport for sale in Vaughan, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

TrailSport
$65,336 + tax & lic
CALL
Crystal Black Pearl
Maple Honda

Vaughan, ON

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New 2026 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Vaughan, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

Touring
$68,586 + tax & lic
CALL
Platinum White Pearl
Maple Honda

Vaughan, ON

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Used 2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof for sale in Cayuga, ON

2025 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof
$60,995 + tax & lic
39,419KM
White
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

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Used 2025 Honda Pilot Touring AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Ventilated Front Seats for sale in Cayuga, ON

2025 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Ventilated Front Seats
$59,995 + tax & lic
42,101KM
Gray
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

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Used 2019 Honda Pilot EX-L AWD | No Accidents | Sunroof | Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Cayuga, ON

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L AWD | No Accidents | Sunroof | Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
$24,995 + tax & lic
139,776KM
Gray
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

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Used 2024 Honda Pilot Sport AWD for sale in Orangeville, ON

2024 Honda Pilot

Sport AWD
$49,198 + tax & lic
44,638KM
Crystal Black Pearl
The Humberview Group

Orangeville, ON

Used 2025 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Scarborough, ON

2025 Honda Pilot

Touring
$60,888 + tax & lic
12,041KM
Signature Honda

Scarborough, ON

Used 2024 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD | One Owner | No Accidents | 360 Camera for sale in Cayuga, ON

2024 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD | One Owner | No Accidents | 360 Camera
$50,995 + tax & lic
101,637KM
Red
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

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Used 2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD | BOSE AUDIO | REMOTE START | for sale in Waterloo, ON

2025 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD | BOSE AUDIO | REMOTE START |
$61,500 + tax & lic
10,900KM
Sonic Grey Pearl
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

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Used 2019 Honda Pilot EX | Sunroof | Heated Seats | ACC | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Honda Pilot

EX | Sunroof | Heated Seats | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
Video
$26,950 + tax & lic
117,000KM
White
Autorama

Toronto, ON

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Used 2024 Honda Pilot TrailSport AWD | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Cayuga, ON

2024 Honda Pilot

TrailSport AWD | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
$53,495 + tax & lic
43,990KM
Black
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

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Used 2020 Honda Pilot EX AWD | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Honda Pilot

EX AWD | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More !
$33,988 + tax & lic
82,734KM
Blue
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

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Used 2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Honda Pilot

Black Edition
$44,790 + tax & lic
26,250KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2024 Honda Pilot Touring AWD | No accidents | Panoramic Sunroof for sale in Cayuga, ON

2024 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD | No accidents | Panoramic Sunroof
$45,495 + tax & lic
127,027KM
Silver
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

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Used 2023 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Honda Pilot

Touring
$54,590 + tax & lic
30,945KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Honda Pilot Touring 4x4 panoramic roof and extra winter tires with steel rims for sale in Waterloo, ON

2018 Honda Pilot

Touring 4x4 panoramic roof and extra winter tires with steel rims
$22,995 + tax & lic
176,467KM
Gray
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Waterloo, ON

Used 2025 Honda Pilot TrailSport Local Trade / One Owner, No Reported Accidents for sale in Tillsonburg, ON

2025 Honda Pilot

TrailSport Local Trade / One Owner, No Reported Accidents
$58,690 + tax & lic
21,869KM
White
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Tillsonburg, ON

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Used 2019 Honda Pilot Touring 9at for sale in Orangeville, ON

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 9at
$29,899 + tax & lic
139,918KM
Obsidian Blue Pearl
The Humberview Group

Orangeville, ON

Used 2021 Honda Pilot Touring 8-Passenger AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Honda Pilot

Touring 8-Passenger AWD
$30,880 + tax & lic
56,541KM
White
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring for sale in Hamilton, ON

2017 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr Touring
$16,995 + tax & lic
258,000KM
Gray
GC Motors

Hamilton, ON

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Used 2023 Honda Pilot Touring AWD | 360 Camera | Leather Seats for sale in Cayuga, ON

2023 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD | 360 Camera | Leather Seats
$43,995 + tax & lic
130,072KM
Black
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

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Used 2019 Honda Pilot BLACK EDITION 4WD *37 HONDA SERVICE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON

2019 Honda Pilot

BLACK EDITION 4WD *37 HONDA SERVICE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$26,995 + tax & lic
174,700KM
Black
Auto Moto of Ontario

Burlington, ON

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Used 2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger AWD
$23,495 + tax & lic
169,906KM
Lunar Silver Metallic
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Scarborough, ON

Used 2021 Honda Pilot Touring *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-DVD PLAYER* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2021 Honda Pilot

Touring *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-DVD PLAYER*
$38,950 + tax & lic
86,897KM
Black
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

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Used 2023 Honda Pilot Navigation| leather Seats | Heated Seats| Auto Sta for sale in Vaughan, ON

2023 Honda Pilot

Navigation| leather Seats | Heated Seats| Auto Sta
$47,495 + tax & lic
92,683KM
Crystal Black Pearl
Maple Honda

Vaughan, ON

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New 2026 Honda Pilot BLACK ED for sale in Vaughan, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

BLACK ED
$70,086 + tax & lic
CALL
Sonic Grey Pearl
Maple Honda

Vaughan, ON

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New 2026 Honda Pilot BLACK ED for sale in Vaughan, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

BLACK ED
$70,086 + tax & lic
CALL
Sonic Grey Pearl
Maple Honda

Vaughan, ON

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New 2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport for sale in Vaughan, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

TrailSport
$65,336 + tax & lic
CALL
Sonic Grey Pearl
Maple Honda

Vaughan, ON

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Used 2019 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi | | Remote Start | for sale in Orillia, ON

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi | | Remote Start |
$17,995 + tax & lic
197,350KM
Crystal Black Pearl
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Orillia, ON

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New 2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport for sale in Vaughan, ON

2026 Honda Pilot

TrailSport
$65,336 + tax & lic
CALL
Sonic Grey Pearl
Maple Honda

Vaughan, ON

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