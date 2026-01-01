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New and Used Hyundai Venue for Sale in Barrie, ON

Showing 1-50 of 77
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Essential for sale in Scarborough, ON

2022 Hyundai Venue

Essential
$13,972 + tax & lic
101,000KM
Silver
Motor World

Scarborough, ON

Used 2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred COMING SOON for sale in Kingston, ON

2025 Hyundai Venue

Preferred COMING SOON
$22,995 + tax & lic
44,000KM
White
Autohouse Kingston

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred COMING SOON for sale in Kingston, ON

2025 Hyundai Venue

Preferred COMING SOON
$23,495 + tax & lic
33,000KM
Red
Autohouse Kingston

Kingston, ON

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Used 2025 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in North York, ON

2025 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$23,980 + tax & lic
27,021KM
White
AA Canada Inc

North York, ON

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Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Black Interior
$23,390 + tax & lic
40,000KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2024 Hyundai Venue Ultimate for sale in Toronto, ON

2024 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate
$21,090 + tax & lic
83,000KM
Silver
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$19,890 + tax & lic
52,600KM
Silver
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2024 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Toronto, ON

2024 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$23,890 + tax & lic
10,843KM
Grey
Clutch

Toronto, ON

New 2026 Hyundai Venue Essential for sale in North Bay, ON

2026 Hyundai Venue

Essential
$24,399 + tax & lic
25KM
ECOTRONIC GREY
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

North Bay, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2024 Hyundai Venue Ultimate for sale in Toronto, ON

2024 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate
$23,990 + tax & lic
41,269KM
Grey
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Essential for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Hyundai Venue

Essential
$18,590 + tax & lic
36,438KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$18,990 + tax & lic
22,571KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$18,790 + tax & lic
47,740KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

New 2026 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in North Bay, ON

2026 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$26,849 + tax & lic
25KM
DENIM BLUE W WHITE ROOF
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

North Bay, ON

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Used 2020 Hyundai Venue Trend SEL Hatchback 1.6ltr4cyl CERTIFIED WARRANTY for sale in Cobourg, ON

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend SEL Hatchback 1.6ltr4cyl CERTIFIED WARRANTY
$16,700 + tax & lic
116,583KM
Black
Bob Currie Auto Sales

Cobourg, ON

Used 2025 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Toronto, ON

2025 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$22,990 + tax & lic
26,624KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Collingwood, ON

2022 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$18,129 + tax & lic
68,555KM
Blue
Collingwood Hyundai

Collingwood, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred IVT w/Two-Tone for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred IVT w/Two-Tone
$16,590 + tax & lic
83,700KM
Grey
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Essential for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Hyundai Venue

Essential
$19,690 + tax & lic
44,298KM
Red
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2024 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Toronto, ON

2024 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$22,890 + tax & lic
46,000KM
Grey
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred | Heated Wheel + Seats | BSW | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON

2025 Hyundai Venue

Preferred | Heated Wheel + Seats | BSW | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More !
$21,988 + tax & lic
44,564KM
Blue
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

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Used 2025 Hyundai Venue Essential for sale in Toronto, ON

2025 Hyundai Venue

Essential
$22,190 + tax & lic
25,017KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Essential for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Hyundai Venue

Essential
$18,090 + tax & lic
43,243KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2025 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Toronto, ON

2025 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$22,490 + tax & lic
37,105KM
Silver
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue SE | APPLE CARPLAY | REAR CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2021 Hyundai Venue

SE | APPLE CARPLAY | REAR CAMERA
$13,995 + tax & lic
110,516KM
Black
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

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Used 2024 Hyundai Venue Essential for sale in Toronto, ON

2024 Hyundai Venue

Essential
$19,690 + tax & lic
58,600KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Black Interior
$20,290 + tax & lic
57,409KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Essential for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Hyundai Venue

Essential
$19,090 + tax & lic
55,214KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred | One Owner | No Accidents | Heated Steering for sale in Cayuga, ON

2025 Hyundai Venue

Preferred | One Owner | No Accidents | Heated Steering
$22,995 + tax & lic
30,172KM
Abyss black
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

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New 2026 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in North Bay, ON

2026 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$26,849 + tax & lic
25KM
DENIM BLUE W WHITE ROOF
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

North Bay, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Black Interior
$21,790 + tax & lic
43,327KM
Blue
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior 4dr Front-Wheel Drive for sale in Belleville, ON

2023 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Black Interior 4dr Front-Wheel Drive
$22,995 + tax & lic
22,261KM
Bayview Auto Sales

Belleville, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate for sale in Collingwood, ON

2022 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate
$16,995 + tax & lic
142,144KM
Grey
Collingwood Hyundai

Collingwood, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue ESSENTIAL, CLEAN CARFAX, HEATED SEATS! for sale in London, ON

2022 Hyundai Venue

ESSENTIAL, CLEAN CARFAX, HEATED SEATS!
$16,995 + tax & lic
79,000KM
SPACE BLACK
Financifi

London, ON

Used 2024 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Toronto, ON

2024 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$22,390 + tax & lic
19,656KM
Red
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$19,988 + tax & lic
64,404KM
Abyss black
B Town Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Preferred w/Two-Tone for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Hyundai Venue

Preferred w/Two-Tone
$20,190 + tax & lic
37,466KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend
$17,290 + tax & lic
60,599KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

New 2026 Hyundai Venue Essential for sale in North Bay, ON

2026 Hyundai Venue

Essential
$24,749 + tax & lic
25KM
DENIM BLUE W WHITE ROOF
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

North Bay, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Trend for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Hyundai Venue

Trend
$18,990 + tax & lic
56,493KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Black Interior
$21,990 + tax & lic
24,450KM
Grey
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$17,590 + tax & lic
54,759KM
Yellow
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2024 Hyundai Venue Preferred **APPLE CP - HTD SW** for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2024 Hyundai Venue

Preferred **APPLE CP - HTD SW**
$18,998 + tax & lic
78,967KM
Abyss black
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

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Used 2020 Hyundai Venue Trend for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend
$17,390 + tax & lic
64,124KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2024 Hyundai Venue Preferred 4dr Front-Wheel Drive for sale in Belleville, ON

2024 Hyundai Venue

Preferred 4dr Front-Wheel Drive
$18,495 + tax & lic
60,201KM
Bayview Auto Sales

Belleville, ON

Used 2024 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior| No accidents |Sunroof for sale in Cayuga, ON

2024 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Black Interior| No accidents |Sunroof
$23,495 + tax & lic
47,682KM
Abyss black
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

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Used 2026 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Woodstock, ON

2026 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$27,433.40 + tax & lic
15KM
ECOTRONIC GREY
The Humberview Group

Woodstock, ON

New 2026 Hyundai Venue Ultimate IVT w/Black Interior for sale in Midland, ON

2026 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate IVT w/Black Interior
$27,922 + tax & lic
16KM
Black
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Midland, ON

New 2026 Hyundai Venue Essential for sale in North Bay, ON

2026 Hyundai Venue

Essential
$24,749 + tax & lic
25KM
DENIM BLUE W WHITE ROOF
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

North Bay, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2025 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Woodstock, ON

2025 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED
$26,583.40 + tax & lic
9,392KM
Abyss black
The Humberview Group

Woodstock, ON