New and Used Hyundai Venue for Sale in Barrie, ON
Showing 1-50 of 77
2025 Hyundai Venue
Preferred COMING SOON
$22,995 + tax & lic
44,000KM
White
Autohouse Kingston
Kingston, ON
Buy From Home Options
2025 Hyundai Venue
Preferred COMING SOON
$23,495 + tax & lic
33,000KM
Red
Autohouse Kingston
Kingston, ON
Buy From Home Options
2025 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
$23,980 + tax & lic
27,021KM
White
AA Canada Inc
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2026 Hyundai Venue
Essential
$24,399 + tax & lic
25KM
ECOTRONIC GREY
2026 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
$26,849 + tax & lic
25KM
DENIM BLUE W WHITE ROOF
2020 Hyundai Venue
Trend SEL Hatchback 1.6ltr4cyl CERTIFIED WARRANTY
$16,700 + tax & lic
116,583KM
Black
Bob Currie Auto Sales
Cobourg, ON
2025 Hyundai Venue
Preferred | Heated Wheel + Seats | BSW | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More !
$21,988 + tax & lic
44,564KM
Blue
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Hyundai Venue
SE | APPLE CARPLAY | REAR CAMERA
$13,995 + tax & lic
110,516KM
Black
Total Auto Sales
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2025 Hyundai Venue
Preferred | One Owner | No Accidents | Heated Steering
$22,995 + tax & lic
30,172KM
Abyss black
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Cayuga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2026 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
$26,849 + tax & lic
25KM
DENIM BLUE W WHITE ROOF
2023 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate w/Black Interior 4dr Front-Wheel Drive
$22,995 + tax & lic
22,261KM
Bayview Auto Sales
Belleville, ON
2022 Hyundai Venue
ESSENTIAL, CLEAN CARFAX, HEATED SEATS!
$16,995 + tax & lic
79,000KM
SPACE BLACK
Financifi
London, ON
2023 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
$19,988 + tax & lic
64,404KM
Abyss black
B Town Auto Sales
Mississauga, ON
2026 Hyundai Venue
Essential
$24,749 + tax & lic
25KM
DENIM BLUE W WHITE ROOF
2024 Hyundai Venue
Preferred **APPLE CP - HTD SW**
$18,998 + tax & lic
78,967KM
Abyss black
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2024 Hyundai Venue
Preferred 4dr Front-Wheel Drive
$18,495 + tax & lic
60,201KM
Bayview Auto Sales
Belleville, ON
2024 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate w/Black Interior| No accidents |Sunroof
$23,495 + tax & lic
47,682KM
Abyss black
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Cayuga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2026 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
$27,433.40 + tax & lic
15KM
ECOTRONIC GREY
The Humberview Group
Woodstock, ON
2026 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate IVT w/Black Interior
$27,922 + tax & lic
16KM
Black
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
Midland, ON
2026 Hyundai Venue
Essential
$24,749 + tax & lic
25KM
DENIM BLUE W WHITE ROOF
2025 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
$26,583.40 + tax & lic
9,392KM
Abyss black
The Humberview Group
Woodstock, ON