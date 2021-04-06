Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Mustang

134,007 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Mustang

2008 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,007KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6856587
  • Stock #: LTM079
  • VIN: 1ZVHT82H985135842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 134,007 KM

Vehicle Description

This clean example of a 2008 Mustang GT features a clean gloss black exterior and tan interior, with an automatic transmission and only 134,000 kms! If you want a muscle car with classic American styling, look no farther. With a 4.6L V8 engine and 300bhp @ 5750 rpm, this car is sure to be a blast to drive. Car features a factory lowering kit from Ford, and MBRP exhaust. Vehicle also features A/C, leather interior, power seats, power windows, cruise control, and audio controls on the steering wheel.

Call us today at (289)479-0375 to book a test drive with this beautiful machine!

  • Safety performed by Certified Technician.
  • Extended warranty available
  • Get a free CARFAX Report

Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lincoln Township Motors

2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 143,961 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 75,034 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee S...
 159,107 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

Call Dealer

289-479-XXXX

(click to show)

289-479-0375

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory