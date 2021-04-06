2008 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
289-479-0375
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
This clean example of a 2008 Mustang GT features a clean gloss black exterior and tan interior, with an automatic transmission and only 134,000 kms! If you want a muscle car with classic American styling, look no farther. With a 4.6L V8 engine and 300bhp @ 5750 rpm, this car is sure to be a blast to drive. Car features a factory lowering kit from Ford, and MBRP exhaust. Vehicle also features A/C, leather interior, power seats, power windows, cruise control, and audio controls on the steering wheel.
Call us today at (289)479-0375 to book a test drive with this beautiful machine!
Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!
