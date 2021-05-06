2011 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
289-479-0375
4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
For that fun RWD experience, with an easy to use automatic transmission, this is the perfect long distance cruiser. Featuring a high output v6 engine and classic Ford Mustang styling this car is perfect for you. With A/C, power drivers seat, power door locks and mirrors, am/fm radio, “Mustang” vinyl lettering, cruise control, and a six speed automatic.
Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to book a test drive with this unique Ford Mustang!
Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!
