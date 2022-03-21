Menu
2012 Ford Transit Connect

134,949 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Automotive

905-945-0378

2012 Ford Transit Connect

2012 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2012 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B3

905-945-0378

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,949KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: NM0LS7BN5CT105514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 134,949 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B3

