2012 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
5665 King Street, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
134,949KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8788550
- VIN: NM0LS7BN5CT105514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 134,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
5665 King Street, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B3