2012 MINI Cooper

139,930 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

2012 MINI Cooper

2012 MINI Cooper

S

2012 MINI Cooper S

S

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Certified + E-Tested

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,930KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6856575
  • Stock #: LTM076
  • VIN: WMWSV3C5XCTY17642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 139,930 KM

Vehicle Description

This MINI Cooper is now available with classic styling, a pearl white exterior, and a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. With hot features such as leather seats, heated seats, voice control, keyless entry, alloy wheels, and heated mirrors you are sure to anywhere in comfort and style. With classic British styling and modern German engineering this is a fun hot hatchback fit for anyone!

Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to book a test drive in this affordable hot hatchback!

  • Safety performed by Certified Technician.
  • Extended warranty available
  • Get a free CARFAX Report

Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged

