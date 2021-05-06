Menu
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

116,987 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

S

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

S

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

116,987KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7058081
  • Stock #: LTM089
  • VIN: WMWZC5C51CWL57530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,987 KM

Vehicle Description

This MINI Cooper is now available with classic styling, a Crystal Blue exterior, and a 6-speed automatic transmission. With hot features such as leather seats, heated seats, voice control, keyless entry, alloy wheels, and heated mirrors you are sure to anywhere in comfort and style. With classic British styling and modern German engineering this is a fun hot hatchback fit for anyone!

Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to book a test drive in this affordable hot hatchback!

  • Safety performed by Certified Technician.
  • Extended warranty available
  • Get a free CARFAX Report

Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
HD Radio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

