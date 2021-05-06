2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Listing ID: 7058081

7058081 Stock #: LTM089

LTM089 VIN: WMWZC5C51CWL57530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LTM089

Mileage 116,987 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged HD Radio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

