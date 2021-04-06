Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Jeep Wrangler

142,401 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,401KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6856701
  • Stock #: LTM085
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG2DL568089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 142,401 KM

Vehicle Description

For an eye-catching, go-anywhere vehicle, this 2013 Wrangler is perfect for that adventurous lifestyle. In a stunning orange gloss, and an automatic transmission this fun vehicle is easy for anyone to drive. Featuring A/C, am/fm radio, anti-lock brakes, and an additional soft-top.

Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to book a test drive with this fun Jeep Wrangler!

  • Safety performed by Certified Technician.
  • Extended warranty available
  • Get a free CARFAX Report

Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lincoln Township Motors

2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 143,961 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 75,034 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee S...
 159,107 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

Call Dealer

289-479-XXXX

(click to show)

289-479-0375

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory