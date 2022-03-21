Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

124,797 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Automotive

905-945-0378

2LT

Location

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B3

905-945-0378

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,797KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8823014
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB3E7295937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,797 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX CLEAN, LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE STARTER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B3

