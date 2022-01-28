Menu
2014 RAM 1500

230,617 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Automotive

905-945-0378

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B3

905-945-0378

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,617KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8229057
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT0EG297729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 230,617 KM

Vehicle Description

CREW CAB, HEMI, 4X4, REMOTE STARTER, NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX CLEAN, ONE OWNER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B3

