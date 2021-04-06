+ taxes & licensing
For a sporty, nimble car that is sure to catch attention driving down the street, look no farther than this 2015 Fiat 500 Pop. Gloss Red with a 5-speed manual transmission and two-tone red/white interior, this spec Fiat is eye catching as well as classic in styling. Featured is gloss red with white/red interior, A/C, bucket seats, AM/FM radio, tilt steering wheel, and automatic headlights. This eye-catching example is available now at a competitive price. Come in today to explore our collection of small sporty hatchbacks.
Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to set up a test drive with this sporty hatch!
· Safety performed by Certified Technician.
· Extended warranty available
· Get a free CARFAX Report
Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!
