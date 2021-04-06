Menu
2015 Fiat 500

91,861 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

Pop

Location

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

+ taxes & licensing

91,861KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6896805
  • Stock #: LTM092
  • VIN: 3C3CFFAR1FT568852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red/White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 91,861 KM

Vehicle Description

For a sporty, nimble car that is sure to catch attention driving down the street, look no farther than this 2015 Fiat 500 Pop. Gloss Red with a 5-speed manual transmission and two-tone red/white interior, this spec Fiat is eye catching as well as classic in styling. Featured is gloss red with white/red interior, A/C, bucket seats, AM/FM radio, tilt steering wheel, and automatic headlights. This eye-catching example is available now at a competitive price. Come in today to explore our collection of small sporty hatchbacks. 

Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to set up a test drive with this sporty hatch!

·         Safety performed by Certified Technician.

·         Extended warranty available

·         Get a free CARFAX Report

 

Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag

