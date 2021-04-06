Menu
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

90,932 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

Pure Plus

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,932KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6856881
  • Stock #: LTM071
  • VIN: SALVP2BG3FH076385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LTM071
  • Mileage 90,932 KM

Vehicle Description

For a sleek, modern full size SUV, this 2015 Evoque has all the features you’re looking for in a luxury vehicle. Featuring signature Land Rover rise up gear selector, leather seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, phone, cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, full panoramic glass roof, and a touch screen LED display.

 Call us today at (289)479-0375 to book a test drive with this luxurious Land Rover!

  • Safety performed by Certified Technician.
  • Extended warranty available
  • Get a free CARFAX Report

Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

