2015 Mazda MAZDA3

91,531 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Automotive

905-945-0378

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B3

905-945-0378

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,531KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8148460
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L73FM193498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,531 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM! CARFAX CLEAN, NO ACCODENTS, INCLUDES WINGER TIRES & RIMS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cargo shade
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B3

