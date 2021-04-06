+ taxes & licensing
289-479-0375
4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1
289-479-0375
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
This classic example of North America’s best-selling truck features up to date technology and a beautifully maintained exterior. With 4WD and a 5.0L V8 Engine, this go-anywhere truck is ready to tackle the wilderness, or casual shopping trips, with ease. Featuring A/C, Front Heated Seats, Power Windows, Tilt Steering, Audio, Phone, Cruise controls on steering wheel, Voice Control, Back Up Camera, Dual Climate Control, Front Power Drivers Seat, Power Mirrors, Telescopic Steering, Bluetooth Audio, Running Boards, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Fold Down Rear Seats, Touch Screen Display, Navigation and Fog Lights.
Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to book a test drive with this beautiful Ford Pickup!
· Safety performed by Certified Technician.
· Extended warranty available
· Get a free CARFAX Report
Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1