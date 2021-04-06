Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

180,242 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,242KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6884625
  • Stock #: LTM041
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF0GFB57252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,242 KM

Vehicle Description

This classic example of North America’s best-selling truck features up to date technology and a beautifully maintained exterior. With 4WD and a 5.0L V8 Engine, this go-anywhere truck is ready to tackle the wilderness, or casual shopping trips, with ease. Featuring A/C, Front Heated Seats, Power Windows, Tilt Steering, Audio, Phone, Cruise controls on steering wheel, Voice Control, Back Up Camera, Dual Climate Control, Front Power Drivers Seat, Power Mirrors, Telescopic Steering, Bluetooth Audio, Running Boards, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Fold Down Rear Seats, Touch Screen Display, Navigation and Fog Lights. 

Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to book a test drive with this beautiful Ford Pickup!

·         Safety performed by Certified Technician.

·         Extended warranty available

·         Get a free CARFAX Report

Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lincoln Township Motors

2018 Ford F-150 XL
 132,327 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2011 MINI Cooper Cou...
 0 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 57,297 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

Call Dealer

289-479-XXXX

(click to show)

289-479-0375

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory