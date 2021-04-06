Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

59,558 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,558KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6870837
  Stock #: LTM075
  VIN: 3G1BE6SM1HS583785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,558 KM

Vehicle Description

We have to offer this 2017 Chevy Cruze in black gloss, black interior, sure to make every commute slightly better. Packed with tech, this 5-door hatchback has all the features you need to improve your daily drive. A/C, cruise control, heated seats, backup camera, tilt steering, keyless entry, power mirrors, door locks, and windows and many more features. Stop by to take a look at this and other comparable economy hatchbacks and find yourself the car you’ve been looking for.

Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to set up a test drive with this vibrant Chevrolet Cruze!

·         Safety performed by Certified Technician.

·         Extended warranty available

·         Get a free CARFAX Report

Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

