2017 Chevrolet Volt

94,631 KM

Details Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

2017 Chevrolet Volt

2017 Chevrolet Volt

Premier

2017 Chevrolet Volt

Premier

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

94,631KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8449743
  Stock #: LTM252
  VIN: 1G1RB6S51HU206843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LTM252
  • Mileage 94,631 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

