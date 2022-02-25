$28,988+ tax & licensing
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Lincoln Township Motors
289-479-0375
2017 Chevrolet Volt
Premier
Location
4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
94,631KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8449743
- VIN: 1G1RB6S51HU206843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,631 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
