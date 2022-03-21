Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

75,216 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Automotive

905-945-0378

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B3

905-945-0378

  1. 1660658872
  2. 1660658872
  3. 1660658872
  4. 1660658872
  5. 1660658872
  6. 1660658872
  7. 1660658872
  8. 1660658872
  9. 1660658872
  10. 1660658872
  11. 1660658872
  12. 1660658872
  13. 1660658872
  14. 1660658872
  15. 1660658872
  16. 1660658872
  17. 1660658872
  18. 1660658872
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,216KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8947399
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD5HUA43876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,216 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM, NAVIGATION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, CARFAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENTS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Durham Automotive

2017 Ford Escape SE
 75,216 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler S...
 64,764 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 124,797 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B3

Call Dealer

905-945-XXXX

(click to show)

905-945-0378

Alternate Numbers
905-945-3545
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory