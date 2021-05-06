Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Mustang

45,648 KM

Details Description Features

$38,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

45,648KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7063259
  • Stock #: LTM097
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH0H5308491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # LTM097
  • Mileage 45,648 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are looking for the perfect summer ride, look no farther your dream car has arrived. In Black on Black, with a 6 Speed manual transmission and an ecoboost engine, not only is it fun to drive it's great on fuel! Featuring Dual climate control, leather seats, backup camera, heated and cooled seats, MBRP Exhaust, K&N Intake, Navigation, and LCD display screen.

Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to book a test drive with this beautiful Ford Mustang!

  • Safety performed by Certified Technician.
  • Extended warranty available
  • Get a free CARFAX Report

Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Rear Bench Seat
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lincoln Township Motors

2017 GMC Savana 1500
 232,279 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SLT
 202,299 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper Cou...
 116,987 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic

Email Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

Call Dealer

289-479-XXXX

(click to show)

289-479-0375

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory