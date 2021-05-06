Menu
2017 GMC Savana

232,279 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

1500

Location

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

232,279KM
Used
  • Stock #: LTM068
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFFXH1121678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,279 KM

Vehicle Description

The world's most famous cargo van, for a reason. This van has it all, doors, shelves, cargo space. Also featuring A/C, am/fm radio, power door locks, windows and mirrors, cruise control and backup camera. For all your workplace cargo needs we've got you covered!

Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to book a test drive with this essential GMC Cargo Van!

  • Safety performed by Certified Technician.
  • Extended warranty available
  • Get a free CARFAX Report

Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

