2017 GMC Savana

289-479-0375
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
The world's most famous cargo van, for a reason. This van has it all, doors, shelves, cargo space. Also featuring A/C, am/fm radio, power door locks, windows and mirrors, cruise control and backup camera. For all your workplace cargo needs we've got you covered!
Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to book a test drive with this essential GMC Cargo Van!
Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!
