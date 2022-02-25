$34,988+ tax & licensing
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Express
Location
4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
95,534KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8449752
- Stock #: LTM246
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT4HG734720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,534 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1