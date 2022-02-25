Menu
2017 RAM 1500

95,534 KM

Details Features

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Express

2017 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

95,534KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8449752
  • Stock #: LTM246
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT4HG734720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LTM246
  • Mileage 95,534 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

