2018 Buick Encore

72,547 KM

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

72,547KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6856502
  Stock #: LTM067
  VIN: KL4CJASBXJB552698

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # LTM067
  Mileage 72,547 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

This gorgeous Buick Encore SUV features a fuel efficient 4 CYL engine and enough space in the hatch to fit all your family needs. Perfect for trips around town or an across country vehicle this SUV comes packed with Satellite Radio, Backup Camera, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Automatic Daytime Running Lights, Leather Steering Wheel with Cruise, Phone, and Audio controls, and gorgeous pearl white paint.

Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to book a test drive with this family SUV!

  • Safety by Certified Technician.
  • Extended warranty available
  • Get a free CARFAX report

Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in service and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-XXXX

289-479-0375

