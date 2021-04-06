2018 Buick Encore

+ taxes & licensing
289-479-0375
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
This gorgeous Buick Encore SUV features a fuel efficient 4 CYL engine and enough space in the hatch to fit all your family needs. Perfect for trips around town or an across country vehicle this SUV comes packed with Satellite Radio, Backup Camera, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Automatic Daytime Running Lights, Leather Steering Wheel with Cruise, Phone, and Audio controls, and gorgeous pearl white paint.
Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to book a test drive with this family SUV!
Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in service and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!
4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1