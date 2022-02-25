$35,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
146,681KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8449755
- Stock #: LTM251
- VIN: 3GCUKREC9JG288844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
