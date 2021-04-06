2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE400

+ taxes & licensing
289-479-0375
4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Mercedes-Benz is known for their superior quality and craftsmanship, and this beautiful GLE 400 is a perfect example of that. Loaded with all the options you need for a comfortable sleek family SUV. Featuring dual climate control, leather heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera with full 360-degree view, navigation, satellite radio, and much more. Book an appointment to take this gorgeous family SUV for a drive today.
Call us today at (289)479-0375 to book a test drive with this luxurious family SUV!
Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!
