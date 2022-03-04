Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

39,888 KM

Details Features

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

39,888KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8648018
  • Stock #: LTM272
  • VIN: 1FTMF1C55KKD40197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # LTM272
  • Mileage 39,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lincoln Township Motors

2019 Ford F-150 XL
 44,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XL
 39,888 KM
$36,988 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 25,439 KM
$44,988 + tax & lic

Email Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

Call Dealer

289-479-XXXX

(click to show)

289-479-0375

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory