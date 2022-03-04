$36,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Lincoln Township Motors
4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1
289-479-0375
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
39,888KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8648018
- VIN: 1FTMF1C55KKD40197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # LTM272
- Mileage 39,888 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
