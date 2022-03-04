Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

8648018 Stock #: LTM272

LTM272 VIN: 1FTMF1C55KKD40197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 39,888 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

