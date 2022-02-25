Menu
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport

22,707 KM

Details Features

$42,988

+ tax & licensing
$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

SE

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

22,707KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8422742
  • Stock #: LTM254
  • VIN: SALCP2FXXKH788338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LTM254
  • Mileage 22,707 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

