2019 Subaru Impreza

44,300 KM

Details Features

$27,488

+ tax & licensing
$27,488

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

Touring

Location

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

44,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8445000
  • Stock #: LTM249
  • VIN: 4S3GTAC60K3734022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

