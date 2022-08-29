$24,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,067 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Toyota Corolla LE Black Sand Pearl LE FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 16'' Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Why buy from Lincoln Township Motors? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next used vehicle, find a qualified repair centre, or looking for parts for your vehicle, Lincoln Township Motors has the answer for you We offer Pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and a wide selection of Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We are committed to the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on their used vehicle but on your trade in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money. WE BUY CARS - Any make, model or condition, No purchase necessary. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. There's no way to buy the wrong vehicle from Lincoln Township Motors! Lincoln Township Motors is proud to serve Beamsville, St Catharine's, Niagara Falls, Haldimand, Our Canadian brands include: Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Bentley, Land Rover, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, FIAT, Ford, Lincoln, Honda, Lexus, Toyota, Mazda, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and much more. WE WELCOME ALL PAST AND NEW CUSTOMERS ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A ''VIGOROUS'' CERTIFICATION, RECONDITIONING PROCESS! WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH MULTIPLE LENDERS, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN THE BEST INTEREST RATE AVAILABLE! Come Visit us Today at 4735 King St. Beamsville or Call Us at 289-479-0375 For All Your Automotive Needs!
