2020 Hyundai Venue

9,599 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

2020 Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend w/Urban Pkg/Denim Interior

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend w/Urban Pkg/Denim Interior

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,599KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8422727
  • Stock #: LTM248
  • VIN: KMHRC8A37LU060808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LTM248
  • Mileage 9,599 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

