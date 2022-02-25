2020 Hyundai Venue

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 , 5 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8422727

8422727 Stock #: LTM248

LTM248 VIN: KMHRC8A37LU060808

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LTM248

Mileage 9,599 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.