Lincoln Township Motors
289-479-0375
2020 Hyundai Venue
Trend w/Urban Pkg/Denim Interior
Location
4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
9,599KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8422727
- VIN: KMHRC8A37LU060808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,599 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
