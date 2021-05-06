Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 BMW 3 Series

17,222 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lincoln Township Motors

289-479-0375

Contact Seller
2021 BMW 3 Series

2021 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

289-479-0375

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,222KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7058039
  • Stock #: LTM094
  • VIN: 3MW5R7J05M8B63058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LTM094
  • Mileage 17,222 KM

Vehicle Description

For the more luxurious ride, this BMW 330i is loaded with all the features to improve your daily commute. With dual climate control, backup camera, leather interior, sunroof, cruise, phone, and audio controls on the steering wheel, and a powerful 255hp engine and 8 speed automatic, this car will take you anywhere with ease.

Call us today at (289) 479-0375 to book a test drive with this classy BMW!

  • Safety performed by Certified Technician.
  • Extended warranty available
  • Get a free CARFAX Report

Lincoln Township Motors is here to provide you with quality used vehicles at a low cost. With 40 years in the service industry and a friendly team ready to assist you, we are here to make your car buying experience an easy and memorable one. Located in Beamsville, at 4735 King St. E, come in and visit us to see how we can assist you today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lincoln Township Motors

2011 Ford Mustang V6
 213,649 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2021 BMW 3 Series 33...
 17,222 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2021 BMW 3 Series 33...
 20,503 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic

Email Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

Lincoln Township Motors

4735 King St. East, Beamsville, ON L0R 1B1

Call Dealer

289-479-XXXX

(click to show)

289-479-0375

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory