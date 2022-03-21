$20,800+ tax & licensing
1977 Harley-Davidson Trike
AMF , FLH
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
9,403MI
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8716043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Trike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 9,403 MI
Vehicle Features
Too Many Options To List
