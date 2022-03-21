Menu
1977 Harley-Davidson Trike

9,403 MI

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

AMF , FLH

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

9,403MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8716043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Trike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 9,403 MI

Vehicle Features

Too Many Options To List

