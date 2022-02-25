$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Buick Lucerne
CX, Low Mileage 60,000 km !
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
60,379KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,379 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
