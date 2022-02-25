Menu
2009 Buick Lucerne

60,379 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

CX, Low Mileage 60,000 km !

CX, Low Mileage 60,000 km !

Location

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,379KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8349447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,379 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

