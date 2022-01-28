$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
705-426-4160
2010 Dodge Ram 2500
2010 Dodge Ram 2500
Crew Cab, Long Box, 4x4
Location
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-4160
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
184,879KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8244789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey / Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,879 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Fender Flares
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Includes Lubrico 24mo./40KM
Trail-FX Front and Rear Bumper
LED Front/Rear Spot Lights
High Air Flow Grill
HD Tow Hooks
315/70R17 Tires on ION Alloys
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0