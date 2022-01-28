Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 2500

184,879 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

Crew Cab, Long Box, 4x4

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

Crew Cab, Long Box, 4x4

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

184,879KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8244789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey / Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,879 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Fender Flares
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Includes Lubrico 24mo./40KM
Trail-FX Front and Rear Bumper
LED Front/Rear Spot Lights
High Air Flow Grill
HD Tow Hooks
315/70R17 Tires on ION Alloys

