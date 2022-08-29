Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

206,410 KM

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

LS, Crew Cab, 4x4

LS, Crew Cab, 4x4

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

206,410KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9112267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,410 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

705-426-4080
