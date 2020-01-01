Menu
2011 Ford F-150

XLT/XTR, 4X4 Crew Cab

2011 Ford F-150

XLT/XTR, 4X4 Crew Cab

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,555KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  Listing ID: 4493277
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$0 Down - Financing Available on Selected Vehicles - O.A.C
Note: "Price Does Not Include HST & License Fee"
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Factory remote start
  • TOW MIRRORS
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • 6Ft. Box
  • 18in Chrome Wheels

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

