$23,800+ tax & licensing
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
705-426-4160
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD, 3/4 Ton, Ext. Cab, 4x4, 6ft Box
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
91,913KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray / Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 91,913 KM
Vehicle Description
$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
HD Tow Package
CAB LIGHTS
