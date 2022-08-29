Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

91,913 KM

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD, 3/4 Ton, Ext. Cab, 4x4, 6ft Box

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD, 3/4 Ton, Ext. Cab, 4x4, 6ft Box

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

91,913KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray / Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 91,913 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
HD Tow Package
CAB LIGHTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

