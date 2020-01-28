Menu
2015 Ford Escape

Titanium, AWD, 2.0L, Pano Roof

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium, AWD, 2.0L, Pano Roof

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 188,400KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4595139
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$0 Down - Financing Available on Selected Vehicles - O.A.C

Note: "Price Does Not Include HST & License Fee"      

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Factory remote start
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
Additional Features
  • Power Lift tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

